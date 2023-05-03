'They've done a good job': Singapore's SEA Games chef de mission pleased with Cambodia's preparations
PHNOM PENH: Singapore Southeast Asian (SEA) Games chef de mission Dr Hing Siong Chen has only been in Cambodia for a few days, but is already pleased with what he has seen so far.
Speaking to CNA on Wednesday (May 3) after the Games' team welcome ceremony at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Dr Hing said that the host nation has done a "good job".
"We've been to a few (venues in Phnom Penh). We’ve been to cricket, we’ve been to indoor hockey, we’ve actually done a tour around the swimming pools. They have a new gym that they've built, a huge gym for athletes so they can do their training as well," said Dr Hing, who is a member of the Singapore National Olympic Council’s (SNOC) executive committee and is the Singapore Cycling Federation president.
"They know what athletes need, they are also athletes who now have become organisers. They've planned it very well and it's going to be more than sufficient for the Games. They’ve done a good job."
This is Cambodia's first time hosting the regional event. The 32nd SEA Games will feature 36 sports across a number of Cambodian cities including Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Sihanoukville.
The Games will officially open on Friday, but a number of sporting events including football, sailing and indoor hockey are already underway.
"No matter how much you prepare, you can never be ready for it until you are here. So it's very, very nice to be here with the whole team," said Dr Hing. "They're all very excited. They're ready, they trained very hard, and now they're all very happy to be here, finally."
QUICK TO RECTIFY "HICCUPS"
Dr Hing said that the athletes' village in Phnom Penh was also up to par. Members of the media do not have access to the village.
"It’s very new, clean, comfortable. It’s all air-conditioned, there’s running water, there’s hot water to bathe as well. And then there's even a laundry service for them ... The secretariat is there as well to make sure that anything else they need is there," he said.
Team Singapore athletes have so far been adapting "quite well", he added.
"I've tried the meals a few times, and I mix around with the athletes during breakfast and dinner - I think it is very, very good," he added.
Dr Hing noted that the organisers are also quick to rectify "hiccups".
"There will be hiccups, small ones, but every SEA Games there are and the important thing is that they are receptive (to) what we tell them. The next day, we have a CDM meeting in the morning, they actually rectify it and they're very happy to hear of any extra things that we need," he explained.
"They're very, very progressive and they're always there, ready to help."
With the temperatures in Phnom Penh a searing 36 to 38 degrees Celsius every day, the heat could be a factor for some at the Games.
However, Dr Hing said that athletes will be guided by their team managers, dietitians, as well as physios and will be able to cope.
"I've been to Cambodia a few times and a few of the other Southeast Asian countries. This is the kind of heat you would expect and this is the kind of heat our athletes have been training in before they came. So I think they're going to be used to it," he added.
"They have had the training camps overseas also. So if it's outdoor, I think they know what they are up for."
