'They've done a good job': Singapore's SEA Games chef de mission pleased with Cambodia's preparations

PHNOM PENH: Singapore Southeast Asian (SEA) Games chef de mission Dr Hing Siong Chen has only been in Cambodia for a few days, but is already pleased with what he has seen so far.

Speaking to CNA on Wednesday (May 3) after the Games' team welcome ceremony at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Dr Hing said that the host nation has done a "good job".

"We've been to a few (venues in Phnom Penh). We’ve been to cricket, we’ve been to indoor hockey, we’ve actually done a tour around the swimming pools. They have a new gym that they've built, a huge gym for athletes so they can do their training as well," said Dr Hing, who is a member of the Singapore National Olympic Council’s (SNOC) executive committee and is the Singapore Cycling Federation president.

"They know what athletes need, they are also athletes who now have become organisers. They've planned it very well and it's going to be more than sufficient for the Games. They’ve done a good job."

This is Cambodia's first time hosting the regional event. The 32nd SEA Games will feature 36 sports across a number of Cambodian cities including Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Sihanoukville.