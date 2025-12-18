Singapore’s Chantal Liew clinches 10km open water swimming silver at SEA Games

BANGKOK: Chantal Liew on Thursday (Dec 18) clinched silver in the women's 10km open water event at the SEA Games.

At the Pinnacle Grand Jomtien Beach in Chonburi, Liew clocked a time of 2:06:35, just five seconds behind Thailand's Kamonchanok Kwanmuang (2:06:30). Liew's compatriot Kate Ona finished fourth (2:15.08).

In the men's 10km event, Singapore's Artyom Lukasevits took bronze.

Liew was the first Singaporean woman to win a medal in open water swimming when she took silver at the Games in 2017.

She initially clinched bronze, but this was later upgraded to a silver after the second-placed Thai athlete failed a doping test and was stripped of her medal.

Liew went on to become Singapore’s first open water Olympian, finishing 23rd at the Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier this year, she competed in the 10km event at World Aquatics Championships, and emerged the top Southeast Asian competitor in the women's race.