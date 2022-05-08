SEA Games: Singapore's Fong Kay Yian and Mira Dewan finish fifth and sixth in women's 1m springboard finals

HANOI: Team Singapore's Fong Kay Yian and Mira Dewan finished fifth and sixth respectively in the women's 1m springboard finals at the Aquatics Sports Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam on Sunday (May 8).

The event was won by Malaysia's Nur Dhabitah Sabri, with Malaysia's Kimberly Bong taking silver. Vietnam's Ngo Phoung Mai clinched bronze.

Nur Dhabitah's gold is Malaysia's first in this edition of the Games.

With the win, Nur Dhabitah brings her total number of gold medals across all SEA Games to five. She had also finished fourth in last year's Tokyo Olympics in the 3m springboard event.

The last time the 1m event was held was at the 2017 Games in Kuala Lumpur when Malaysia won both gold and silver.

This is Fong's fifth Games. She has a total of one gold, two silvers and two bronzes to her name, all across 3m springboard events. 20-year-old Mira was making her Games debut.