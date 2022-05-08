Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

SEA Games: Singapore's Fong Kay Yian and Mira Dewan finish fifth and sixth in women's 1m springboard finals
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

SEA Games: Singapore's Fong Kay Yian and Mira Dewan finish fifth and sixth in women's 1m springboard finals

SEA Games: Singapore's Fong Kay Yian and Mira Dewan finish fifth and sixth in women's 1m springboard finals

Team Singapore's Mira Dewan competes in the women's 1m springboard finals. (Photo: Samuel Ang/SNOC)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
08 May 2022 04:52PM (Updated: 08 May 2022 04:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI: Team Singapore's Fong Kay Yian and Mira Dewan finished fifth and sixth respectively in the women's 1m springboard finals at the Aquatics Sports Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam on Sunday (May 8).

The event was won by Malaysia's Nur Dhabitah Sabri, with Malaysia's Kimberly Bong taking silver. Vietnam's Ngo Phoung Mai clinched bronze.

Nur Dhabitah's gold is Malaysia's first in this edition of the Games.

With the win, Nur Dhabitah brings her total number of gold medals across all SEA Games to five. She had also finished fourth in last year's Tokyo Olympics in the 3m springboard event.

The last time the 1m event was held was at the 2017 Games in Kuala Lumpur when Malaysia won both gold and silver.

This is Fong's fifth Games. She has a total of one gold, two silvers and two bronzes to her name, all across 3m springboard events. 20-year-old Mira was making her Games debut.

Team Singapore's Fong Kay Yian competes in the women's 1m springboard finals. (Photo: Andy Chua/SportSG)

Catch the 31st SEA Games Vietnam 2021 LIVE on meWATCH. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/seagames and get into the action with Mediacorp. Or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: CNA/mt(ac)

Related Topics

SEA Games SEA Games 2021 diving

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us