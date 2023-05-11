Singapore wins first SEA Games e-sports gold medal after Indonesia forfeits Valorant grand final

SINGAPORE: Singapore claimed its first SEA Games e-sports gold medal in controversial circumstances on Wednesday (May 10) after Indonesia forfeited the grand final of the Valorant tournament in Phnom Penh.

According to reports in Indonesian media, Indonesia's team claimed that the Singapore side had used a bug in the tactical first-person shooter to gain an unfair advantage.

Indonesia lodged a protest with the officials and later forfeited the match after deeming their response to be inadequate.

Singapore’s team of Yeoh Chun Ting, Ingram Tan, Marcus Tan, Rodman Yap, Tidus Goh and Ayrton Soh were therefore awarded the gold medal.

The team had made it to the final after finishing third in the group stage of the tournament and beating Vietnam in the semi-final.

E-sports was introduced at the SEA Games in 2019, and Singapore's best results previously had been runner-up finishes by Thomas Kopankiewicz in Starcraft II in 2019 and the team of Bay Hui Qing, Chua Yun Qin, Jeslyn Kweh, Jolene Poh, Valerie Seng, Wong Ming Yan and Xiang Shasha in women's League of Legends: Wild Rift last year.

This is the first edition of the SEA Games to feature Valorant.

CNA has contacted the Singapore Esports Association for more information.

