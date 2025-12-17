Amita Berthier beats Maxine Wong in all-Singapore women's foil final at SEA Games

BANGKOK: Amita Berthier reclaimed her 2019 individual foil SEA Games title on Wednesday (Dec 17), after beating teammate Maxine Wong in the final.

At the Fashion Island mall’s Island Hall, Berthier claimed victory with a score of 15-4, defeating reigning champion Wong.

In the semi-finals, Berthier, 25, came back from 8-14 to beat Philippines' Samantha Catantan 15-14, while Wong, 24, beat Filipino Janna Catantan 15-8.

This is Singapore's fourth gold won by the fencers at this edition of the Games.

They also took a joint-bronze in the men's individual epee event on Wednesday, courtesy of Simon Lee, with compatriot and reigning champion Si To Jian Tiong eliminated in the quarter finals.

On Tuesday, they swept all three gold medals on offer during day one of competition as Raphael Tan, Elle Koh and Juliet Heng emerged victorious in their respective events.

Tan beat Thailand's Notethakod Wangpaisit 15-11 in the men's individual foil final, while Juliet Heng successfully defended her women's individual sabre title when she pipped Thailand's Tonkhaw Phokaew 15-14.

In a rematch of their 2022 final in Hanoi, Singapore's Elle Koh beat compatriot Kiria Tikanah 9-8 to take gold in the women's individual epee.