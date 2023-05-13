Singapore fencers strike SEA Games gold; 15-year-old Elle Koh retains epee crown, debutant Samuel Robson wins men's foil
PHNOM PENH: A pair of Singaporean teenagers clinched two golds at the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games on Saturday (May 13).
Elle Koh kicked things off at the Chroy Changvar International Convention and Exhibition Center in the Cambodian capital, beating Vietnam’s Vu Thi Hong 15-10 in the women’s individual epee final to retain her title from the Hanoi Games.
The 15-year-old Koh had edged out compatriot Kiria Tikanah 12-11 in the semi-finals, in a repeat of last year’s gold medal match. Kiria, who competed at the Tokyo Olympics, took joint-bronze.
In the men's foil final, 17-year-old Samuel Robson, making his SEA Games debut, outclassed Sammuel Tranquilan of the Philippines 15-3.
This brings Singapore’s total medal haul from fencing at the Games to five golds, one silver and three bronzes so far.
