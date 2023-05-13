Singapore fencers strike SEA Games gold; 15-year-old Elle Koh retains epee crown, debutant Samuel Robson wins men's foil

PHNOM PENH: A pair of Singaporean teenagers clinched two golds at the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games on Saturday (May 13).

Elle Koh kicked things off at the Chroy Changvar International Convention and Exhibition Center in the Cambodian capital, beating Vietnam’s Vu Thi Hong 15-10 in the women’s individual epee final to retain her title from the Hanoi Games.