Singapore fencers strike SEA Games gold; 15-year-old Elle Koh retains epee crown, debutant Samuel Robson wins men's foil
Singapore fencers strike SEA Games gold; 15-year-old Elle Koh retains epee crown, debutant Samuel Robson wins men's foil

Singapore fencer Elle Koh (right) in action against Vu Thi Hong of Vietnam in the women's individual epee final at the 32nd SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 13, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
13 May 2023 05:01PM (Updated: 13 May 2023 05:20PM)
PHNOM PENH: A pair of Singaporean teenagers clinched two golds at the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games on Saturday (May 13).

Elle Koh kicked things off at the Chroy Changvar International Convention and Exhibition Center in the Cambodian capital, beating Vietnam’s Vu Thi Hong 15-10 in the women’s individual epee final to retain her title from the Hanoi Games. 

Singapore fencer Elle Koh celebrates in her match against Vu Thi Hong of Vietnam in the women's individual epee final at the 32nd SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 13, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

The 15-year-old Koh had edged out compatriot Kiria Tikanah 12-11 in the semi-finals, in a repeat of last year’s gold medal match. Kiria, who competed at the Tokyo Olympics, took joint-bronze.

Singapore fencer Samuel Elijah Robson (right) in action in the men's individual foil final against Sammuel Tranquilan from the Philippines at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia on May 13, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

In the men's foil final, 17-year-old Samuel Robson, making his SEA Games debut, outclassed Sammuel Tranquilan of the Philippines 15-3. 

This brings Singapore’s total medal haul from fencing at the Games to five golds, one silver and three bronzes so far.

Catch the 32nd SEA Games Cambodia 2023 live with three dedicated channels on mewatch. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/seagames to catch all the action for free, or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: CNA/yb(ac)

