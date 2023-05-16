Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Women's epee team wins Singapore's 7th fencing gold in best SEA Games showing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Women's epee team wins Singapore's 7th fencing gold in best SEA Games showing

Women's epee team wins Singapore's 7th fencing gold in best SEA Games showing

The Singapore women's epee team at the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia was made up of (from left) Filzah Hidayah Nor Anuar, Kiria Tikanah, Rebecca Ong and Elle Koh. (Photo: Singapore National Olympic Council/Bryan Foo)

16 May 2023 03:58PM (Updated: 16 May 2023 03:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The Singapore women's epee team added another gold medal to the country's haul from fencing at the SEA Games in Cambodia on Tuesday (May 16) as they beat the Philippines 45-37 to retain their title.

The team was made up of Elle Koh, Filzah Hidayah Nor Anuar, Kiria Tikanah and Rebecca Ong.

The gold was the seventh for Singapore's fencers at this year's Games, which means they have now surpassed their previous best tally of six golds recorded in Hanoi last year.

Koh also won the women's individual epee gold medal last Saturday while Kiria claimed joint-bronze in the event.

Singapore will have the opportunity to win one more fencing gold medal later on Tuesday as Lionel Wee, Max Neo, Samuel Robson and Zephaniah Kiew face off against Vietnam in the final of the men's foil team event.

Related:

Catch the 32nd SEA Games Cambodia 2023 live with three dedicated channels on mewatch. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/seagames to catch all the action for free, or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: CNA/kg(gr)

Related Topics

SEA Games 2023 fencing

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.