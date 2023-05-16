Women's epee team wins Singapore's 7th fencing gold in best SEA Games showing

SINGAPORE: The Singapore women's epee team added another gold medal to the country's haul from fencing at the SEA Games in Cambodia on Tuesday (May 16) as they beat the Philippines 45-37 to retain their title.

The team was made up of Elle Koh, Filzah Hidayah Nor Anuar, Kiria Tikanah and Rebecca Ong.

The gold was the seventh for Singapore's fencers at this year's Games, which means they have now surpassed their previous best tally of six golds recorded in Hanoi last year.

Koh also won the women's individual epee gold medal last Saturday while Kiria claimed joint-bronze in the event.

Singapore will have the opportunity to win one more fencing gold medal later on Tuesday as Lionel Wee, Max Neo, Samuel Robson and Zephaniah Kiew face off against Vietnam in the final of the men's foil team event.