Thousands line streets to salute triumphant Indonesian SEA Games football team

JAKARTA: Several thousand people lined the streets in Jakarta on Friday (May 19), chanting, lighting flares and waving flags to welcome the triumphant Indonesian football team home from the Southeast Asian Games.

Indonesia defeated Thailand 5-2 in extra time in a bad-tempered men's final in Phnom Penh on Tuesday that saw four players sent off and two mass brawls.

The Asian Football Confederation and Thai football officials have vowed to investigate the violent scenes between the two sides. Thailand ended the final with eight players on the field.

Putting the controversy to one side, the Indonesian squad paraded through central Jakarta in an open-top bus branded with the word "CHAMPIONS".