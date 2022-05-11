Laos footballer praised for helping Cambodian opponent after collision during SEA Games match

SINGAPORE: A Laos footballer has been lauded for his quick thinking and sportsmanship after helping a Cambodian player who was knocked out during a match.

The Group B tie between Laos and Cambodia on Monday (May 9) at the SEA Games took a turn for the worse as Cambodian player Phat Sokha and Laotian defender At Viengkham rose to challenge for a high ball at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh.

The two players collided in mid-air, with the impact leaving Phat knocked out on the turf.

Realising what happened, Viengkham rushed to Phat's aid, placing his fingers inside the unconscious player’s mouth to prevent him from swallowing his tongue, a video on VnExpress showed.