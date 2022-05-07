Football: Singapore snatch draw against Laos after dramatic extra-time equaliser at SEA Games

SINGAPORE: Just as the afternoon sunshine melted into angry storm clouds, Singapore's hopes of a victory against Laos in their SEA Games opener looked to be rapidly dissipating on Saturday (May 7).
In front of a partisan crowd at Vietnam's Thien Truong Stadium, the Young Lions looked out of it - until they weren't.
Two late goals from two substitutes rescued a point for Singapore in a 2-2 draw.
Goals from Ekkamai Ratxachak and Chony Wenpaserth had put Laos ahead, before strikes from substitutes Glenn Kweh and Jordan Emaviwe put them level.
Singapore had faced Laos in their opening group match at the last edition of the Games and were held to a goalless draw despite taking the game to their opponents.
But three years on, it was Laos with the stranglehold on the game.
They looked the sharper of the two sides and Singapore skipper Zaiful Nizam had to be quick off his line to cut off an onrushing attacker early on.
Minutes later, Zaiful was called into action once again as Chony played in Phoutthavong Sangvilay, only for the Singapore goalkeeper to save well with his feet.
The Laotians would not be defined and they took the lead in the 14th minute as Ekkamai sprinted through and hammered a shot past Zaiful.
It took more than 10 minutes for Singapore to fashion a chance of their own as an in-swinging freekick by Zulfahmi Arifin was met by Ryaan Sanizal but his header went wide.
Largely starved of service in the first half, striker Zikos Chua's pass was collected smartly by Ryhan Stewart, but the resultant shot was blocked.
The Young Lions' best chance in the first 45 fell to Shah Shahiran, but his curling effort rebounded off the crossbar with the Laos goalkeeper beaten.
The Laotians continued to control the game in the second half as Ekkamai found himself with time and space but Zaiful tipped over.
And Chony got his goal in the 49th minute as his finish sent the crowd of about 20,000 into raptures.
Singapore came close to grabbing a consolation late on, but Khairin Nadim's shot was pushed away after good work from substitute Glenn Kweh.
Kweh looked to be Singapore's best attacking outlet and he grabbed a goal under the floodlights in the 89th minute to reduce arrears.
Then in dramatic fashion, Emaviwe flicked home a tidy finish, sending the Laotians collapsing to the ground in disbelief as Nazri Nasir leapt into the air in celebration.
Drawn in Group B with Laos, Cambodia, Thailand and Malaysia, the Young Lions have not made the semi-finals since the 2013 edition of the Games.
Singapore will next face Thailand on May 9.
Catch the 31st SEA Games Vietnam 2021 LIVE on meWATCH. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/seagames and get into the action with Mediacorp. Or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.