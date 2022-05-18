Logo
Singapore fencers win men’s foil team title, ending SEA Games campaign with best showing of 6 golds
The Singapore men's foil team won gold at the 31st SEA Games on Wednesday (May 18). (Photo: SportSG/Kelly Wong)

Matthew Mohan
18 May 2022 03:06PM (Updated: 18 May 2022 03:06PM)
HANOI: Singapore’s fencers added one more team title at 31st SEA Games on Wednesday (May 18), bringing their campaign to a close with a total of six golds.

This is their best showing at the regional competition, surpassing the four golds won at the 2019 edition of the Games in the Philippines.

At the My Dinh Indoor Games Gymnasium in Hanoi, the men’s foil team of Jonathan Au Eong, Matthew Lim, Kieren Lock and Joel Chiu beat Malaysia 45-28.

It is the second men’s team title for Singapore at the SEA Games.

On Tuesday, the men’s epee team had edged out Vietnam 37-36 to win gold, Singapore’s first-ever in the event. In the individual events, Au Eong also won took the men’s foil title.

Meanwhile, the women’s sabre team of Jessica Ong, Nicole Wee and Lee Kar Moon fought valiantly on Wednesday but lost 39-45 to home favourites Vietnam.

A fourth team member Jolie Lee sustained a serious injury in the semi-final clash with Thailand and was unable to compete in the final.

Singapore's female fencers had picked up the epee and foil team titles earlier in the competition. Fourteen-year-old Elle Koh also won an individual epee gold.

Catch the 31st SEA Games Vietnam 2021 LIVE on meWATCH.

Source: CNA/mt(gs)

