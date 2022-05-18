Singapore fencers win men’s foil team title, ending SEA Games campaign with best showing of 6 golds

HANOI: Singapore’s fencers added one more team title at 31st SEA Games on Wednesday (May 18), bringing their campaign to a close with a total of six golds.

This is their best showing at the regional competition, surpassing the four golds won at the 2019 edition of the Games in the Philippines.

At the My Dinh Indoor Games Gymnasium in Hanoi, the men’s foil team of Jonathan Au Eong, Matthew Lim, Kieren Lock and Joel Chiu beat Malaysia 45-28.

It is the second men’s team title for Singapore at the SEA Games.

On Tuesday, the men’s epee team had edged out Vietnam 37-36 to win gold, Singapore’s first-ever in the event. In the individual events, Au Eong also won took the men’s foil title.