A day with the dinosaurs: An unusual SEA Games venue for Singapore’s indoor hockey teams

PHNOM PENH: The Singapore women’s indoor hockey team are used to competing at rather unorthodox locations.

At the 2017 Games in Kuala Lumpur, their hockey court was in an exhibition and convention centre. Two years later in Manila, they played in a shopping mall.

But on Monday (May 1), they were dropped off at quite possibly the most unique venue yet - the grounds of a dinosaur amusement park in Cambodia's capital city of Phnom Penh.