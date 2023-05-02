A day with the dinosaurs: An unusual SEA Games venue for Singapore’s indoor hockey teams

PHNOM PENH: The Singapore women’s indoor hockey team are used to competing at rather unorthodox locations.
At the 2017 Games in Kuala Lumpur, their hockey court was in an exhibition and convention centre. Two years later in Manila, they played in a shopping mall.
But on Monday (May 1), they were dropped off at quite possibly the most unique venue yet - the grounds of a dinosaur amusement park in Cambodia's capital city of Phnom Penh.
"Every SEA Games, there is something different for us. It's definitely a unique experience," said goalkeeper Chen Jingyi.
Built in 2021, the Dinosaurs Alive park is the biggest of its kind in the country and covers more than 25,000 sq m. It is divided into different sections such as the Dino Forest, Volcanic Zone and Desert Zone.
Within the park, various dinosaurs such as the Parasaurolophus, the Wuerhosaurus and the carnivorous Irritator loom menacingly from the vegetation, making guttural noises. Their heads bop up and down, while their tails swing back and forth.
Tucked in the corner of the sprawling compound is a cavernous air-conditioned structure which used to house the park’s indoor playground. Known as the Dinosaur Park Hall, it has been repurposed and now comprises an indoor hockey court, side boards as well as a full spectator stand.
This is the indoor hockey and floorball venue of the 32nd SEA Games.
“The moment we entered and we saw the dinosaurs (at the entrance of the park), we were like: ‘wow’,” said Chen. “It’s a very creative idea.”
While entry to Dinosaur Park Hall is free - Cambodia previously announced that tickets to the Games will be free - members of the public have to fork out US$10 per ticket to visit Dinosaur Alive. The hall has a different entrance from the rest of the amusement park.
OPENING GAME DEFEATS
Both of Singapore's indoor hockey teams began their Games campaign with losses on Monday. The women's team fell 0-8 to defending champions Malaysia, while the men's team lost 0-7 to Indonesia.
At the last edition of the Games, both sides finished with joint-bronzes in their respective events.
"It was a very challenging game. Malaysia are full-time athletes, while we are just part-time," said Chen, on the match against the Malaysians.
Considering that a number of her team-mates were making their Games debut, Chen added that they had played a good game.
Indoor hockey is a variant of field hockey. Each team is made up of 6 players - five outfield players and one goalkeeper - instead of the usual 11.
"There is so much room for us to improve, and so much to learn from them - from their individual skills and how they move the ball. It is something we are working towards," she added.
The women's team will face Indonesia on Tuesday (May 2), the same day the men's team go up against Cambodia.
