Visual spectacle and message of unity at 33rd SEA Games opening ceremony in Bangkok
Singapore is sending its largest contingent to the Games with 930 athletes set to compete in 48 sports.
BANGKOK: A ceremony boasting not just a visual spectacle and star power, but also proclaiming a message of regional unity marked the opening of the 33rd SEA Games on Tuesday (Dec 9).
At Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia appeared largely forgotten as the latest edition of the region's biggest sporting event officially began.
This is the seventh time Thailand is hosting the Games, and the first since 2007. It was first held in Bangkok in 1959, when it was known as the South East Asian Peninsular (SEAP) Games.
The Games will be held from Dec 9 to Dec 20, with some sports such as football, baseball and badminton already underway.
"WE ARE ONE"
Hours before the ceremony, long lines formed at concession stands and crowds, mostly clad in black, streamed to their seats.
Singapore is sending its largest contingent to the Games with 930 athletes set to compete in 48 sports.
The ceremony, with its central theme “We are One”, began with hundreds of drones soaring above the stadium, first forming the 33rd SEA Games emblem, and then a series of numbers representing key figures of the Games.
The segment also paid tribute to the first Games hosted in Thailand, with a video showing footage from the first Games opening ceremony and key sporting moments over the years.
In the ceremony's second segment, titled "Ignite The Game", an eye-catching formation of performers raced across the field, carving dynamic trails of light that converged into the Games logo. A drum solo pulsated, culminating in a display of pyrotechnics.
Unity was emphasised once again in the ceremony's third segment as the stadium floor transformed into a "river of friendship", which aimed to highlight all 11 Southeast Asian nations as one community.
Facing the challenge of preserving the integrity of the football pitch where men's group matches are played, organisers used a canvas to cover the playing turf, and this acted as a projection surface for the ceremony.
Behind this surface was a stage holding more than 800 litres of water. This allowed for a spectacular series of performances, such as an underwater ballet, as well as jet-ski and flyboard stunts.
But the loudest screams of the night were reserved for Thai K-pop star Kunpimook Bhuwakul, better known as BamBam, performing his hit single Wheels Up.
During the parade of nations, 112 of Team Singapore's athletes and officials were led out by flagbearers Noah Lim (ju-jitsu) and Yeo Jia Min (badminton).
"I feel extremely honoured to be a flag bearer for Singapore. To me, the flag represents our hopes, our dreams, and the support of everyone back home. I feel a deep sense of pride and responsibility leading our contingent in this major event," said Lim, a gold medallist from the last edition of the Games.
"Thailand has been a warm and welcoming host, and I’m incredibly proud of my teammates for giving their all in every match. Wishing all athletes the very best for the rest of the Games," added Yeo.
The Games take place on a backdrop of increased tensions between Thailand and Cambodia.
There was also a tinge of sombreness, given other recent events. In October, Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit died aged 93, with the country entering a period of mourning.
Organisers recently announced they were moving venues for 10 sports to Bangkok, including men's football, because of severe flooding in Thailand's south that has killed more than 170 people.
Amid simmering border tensions, Cambodia also announced its withdrawal from eight sports, citing safety concerns.
Thailand's deputy Prime Minister Thammanat Prompao said on Tuesday that Thailand will "ensure the highest level of security" for Cambodian athletes.
"It is my greatest pleasure to extend our warmest welcome to all here present - athletes, competitors and representatives of all the countries taking part at this SEA Games," said Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who was present at the ceremony along with Queen Suthida.
"I take this occasion also to extend my sincerest wish for this SEA Games to meet with every success - as a momentous occasion embodying the friendship and sense of brotherhood in our community of nations in this region of Southeast Asia."
Catch the 33rd SEA Games Thailand 2025 LIVE on mewatch. Sign in for free at www.mewatch.sg/thailand2025 to catch all the action, and follow the Mediacorp Sports TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for more sports updates!