Cambodia SEA Games ends with memorable closing ceremony

PHNOM PENH: Not even a late afternoon storm would deter the crowds as the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games came to a close in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Wednesday (May 17).
At the Morodok Techo National Stadium, spectators wrapped in ponchos and hunched under umbrellas braved the pelting rain and gusty winds to witness another slice of history - the country's first Games closing ceremony.
This is Cambodia's first time hosting the regional meet, and it has been a Games filled with drama, emotion and excitement.
As the rain eased and flashes of lightning illuminated the evening skies, the ceremony got underway.
After a rousing rendition of the Cambodian national anthem and a burst of fireworks, an impressive lights show was greated by roars of excitement. The exuberant crowd witnessed on the rain-sodden pitch a performance celebrating "Kun Bokator", a martial art which made its Games debut in Cambodia.
Next up was a marching parade featuring athletes from the various Games nations as well as volunteers. Team Singapore was represented by chef de mission Dr Hing Siong Chen, assistant chef de missions Jasmine Yeong-Nathan, Lim Tong Hai and nine members of the support team.
Awards were handed out, with Singapore swimmer Quah Ting Wen named as the best athlete.
“I am extremely honoured and proud to receive this award. I am thankful for the opportunity to have done well for Singapore and my sport. My brother received the award in 2019 and my sister was the most bemedalled athlete at the Hanoi SEA Games last year, so it feels like a nice way to close the circle," said Quah.
The Games was then officially declared closed, with the SEA Games flame extinguished. The SEA Games federation flag was handed over to Thailand, which will host the next edition of the Games in 2025.
Team Singapore concluded their 18-day Games campaign with 51 gold, 43 silver and 64 bronze medals. Eight Games records were set, along with 17 national records and 40 personal best milestones.
On the overall medal table, Singapore finished in sixth place. Vietnam topped the ranking.
Singapore also reached the 1,000th gold milestone in Phnom Penh, courtesy of the women's 4x100m freestyle relay team on May 6.
