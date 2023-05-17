Cambodia SEA Games ends with memorable closing ceremony

PHNOM PENH: Not even a late afternoon storm would deter the crowds as the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games came to a close in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Wednesday (May 17).

At the Morodok Techo National Stadium, spectators wrapped in ponchos and hunched under umbrellas braved the pelting rain and gusty winds to witness another slice of history - the country's first Games closing ceremony.

This is Cambodia's first time hosting the regional meet, and it has been a Games filled with drama, emotion and excitement.

As the rain eased and flashes of lightning illuminated the evening skies, the ceremony got underway.