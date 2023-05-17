Singapore's football showing at SEA Games 'far below stellar', give FAS space during review: SSI chief

PHNOM PENH: The performance of the men’s U-22 football team at the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games was “far below stellar”, said Singapore Sports Institute (SSI) chief Su Chun Wei on Tuesday (May 16).

"I just encourage all of us to give FAS (Football Association of Singapore) space at this moment, give our team the space to reflect and to learn, so that when the time is ready for FAS to come out, I think we can hear from them," said Dr Su.

Speaking at a press conference at the end of the SEA Games, he praised the overall performance of Singapore athletes, who concluded the regional meet with 51 golds, 43 silvers and 64 bronzes.

The SSI chief also fielded questions from the media about the Young Lions’ performance.

Singapore were eliminated in the group stages of the tournament for the fifth consecutive time and suffered a 0-7 mauling by Malaysia in their final group game. This was Singapore's heaviest defeat at the Games since the competition became an age-group affair in 2001.

“I think it is obvious for me to just say that the performance of the (Young) Lions in this campaign is not ideal and is far below stellar. FAS has acknowledged it and said that they will do an internal review,” said Dr Su.

“I think we must give FAS this window and space to review and take stock. And so before that is done, I would not want to comment on plans.”