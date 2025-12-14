Table tennis: Singapore women's team stretches reigning champion Thailand, but falls short of SEA Games gold

BANGKOK: Singapore women's table tennis team came agonisingly close to their first SEA Games gold since 2017, but fell to defending champion Thailand 2-3 on Sunday (Dec 14).

At the Central Westgate mall in Nonthaburi, it was the home favourites who got off to the better start as Thailand’s world number 73 Orawan Paranang beat world-ranked 125 Ser Lin Qian 14-12, 11-7, 11-8 in the first singles.

But Singapore found a route back into the tie courtesy of world number 37 Zeng Jian. She managed to see off world-ranked 98 Suthasini Sawettabut 11-9, 6-11, 13-11, 5-11, 11-7.

World number 150 Tan Zhao Yun extended the lead for Singapore as she saw off unranked Tamolwan Khetkhuan 11-1, 6-11, 15-13, 11-9.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

But there was another twist in the tale as Orawan then upset Zeng 17-15, 7-11, 9-11, 11-4, 11-6.

Then it was down to Ser. The 19-year-old put up a strong fight, but went down 11-9, 8-11, 11-5, 7-11, 5-11 to Suthasini, as the hall erupted in cheers.

The Singapore women's team finished with a joint-bronze at the last edition of the Games.

Singapore's men's team, who are the defending champions, will go up against Vietnam in the finals later in the evening.