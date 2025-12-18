Singapore men’s softballers take SEA Games silver in repeat of 2019 final

SINGAPORE: Singapore claimed silver in softball at the SEA Games on Thursday (Dec 18) after the men's team fell short in their bid to emulate their 2019 triumphant campaign.

Softball last featured at the Games six years ago, and in a repeat of that final, Singapore once again met the Philippines in the title match on Thursday.

The sides were no strangers, having faced off in the final game of the preliminary rounds, which Singapore won 7–3.

But the Philippines were too strong on this occasion, coming away with a 3-0 victory.

The Singapore women's softball team have an opportunity to go one better than their male counterparts as they play for the gold against the Philippines on Friday.

They brushed aside hosts Thailand 10-3 earlier on Thursday to secure at least silver, equalling the team’s best result from the 2007 Games.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Baseball and Softball Association hailed the women's team for closing out the game "in style" and urged the team to "bring the golden cookie home".