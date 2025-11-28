10 SEA Games events moved to Bangkok after Songkhla flooding
Songkhla province has been hard hit by days of flooding, with the death toll now at 55.
SINGAPORE: Some events at the upcoming 33rd SEA Games will be shifted to Bangkok after days of severe flooding in the southern Thai province of Songkhla.
The Games organising committee on Thursday (Nov 27) approved the venue changes due to the floods, which caused "damage and impacted readiness". Songkhla had been set to host the Dec 9 to Dec 20 biennial multi-sport event, along with Bangkok and Chonburi.
The competition venues for 10 sports that were originally scheduled to take place in Hat Yai and Mueang Songkhla districts, will now be held in Bangkok.
They are: Muay (boxing), the men's football qualification rounds, chess, kabaddi, wushu, pencak silat, judo, petanque, karate, billiards and snooker. Wrestling will also be moved to Chonburi.
"The committee emphasised that these adjustments were made to ensure safety for athletes, officials, and spectators, and to safeguard the international standards of the Games," a statement read on Facebook.
"The organising committee reaffirmed that despite the venue changes, Thailand remains fully committed to delivering an efficient, well-managed, and world-class 33rd SEA Games, reinforcing the confidence of all participating nations."
A government spokesperson said that flood-related deaths in Songkhla surged from six to 55 on Thursday, bringing the overall death toll across seven provinces to at least 82 people.
Devastating flooding has overwhelmed southern Thailand this week, particularly in Hat Yai, near the border with Malaysia, where large areas were submerged, pushing residents to seek shelter on rooftops.
Events with venue changes
- Muay (boxing). New venue: Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok
- Men’s Football – Qualification Round. New venue: Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok
- Chess. New venue: The Bazaar Hotel Bangkok
- Kabaddi. New venue: Chalermphrakiat Sports Center, Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin (Bangkok)
- Wushu. New venue: Government Complex, Chaeng Watthana (Multi-purpose Hall, 2nd Floor, Ratthaprasasabhakit Building)
- Pencak Silat. New venue: IMPACT Arena Muang Thong Thani, Hall 4 (Bangkok)
- Judo. New venue: Rajamangala Auditorium, Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi (Bangkok)
- Petanque. New venue: Valaya Alongkorn Rajabhat University under the Royal Patronage (Bangkok)
- Karate. New venue: Government Complex, Chaeng Watthana (Multi-purpose Hall, 2nd Floor, Ratthaprasasabhakit Building)
- Wrestling. New venue: Pacific Park Sriracha, Chonburi Province
- Billiards and Snooker. New venue: Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani (Bangkok)
Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) president Grace Fu said that the country's Olympic Council backed Thailand's decision to relocate the Songkhla events.
In a Facebook post on Friday, Ms Fu, who is also Singapore's Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, said the council recognises the challenges facing the Games organisers, and commended the “organisers and authorities for their efforts to find alternative solutions for our athletes and officials”.
"Our thoughts are with the residents of Hat Yai and the Songkhla province who have been affected by the floods.
"We are confident that, together, the SEA Games family will overcome this difficult period with resilience and unity."
She added that Team Singapore will continue to prepare and adapt as needed, and that SNOC will fully support the athletes and officials from the affected sports as they "adjust to the changes".
"We remain grateful to Thailand for their continued commitment to hosting the SEA Games under challenging circumstances."
Singapore is sending its largest contingent to the Games, with 930 athletes set to compete in 48 sports.