Sport

Swimming: Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team clinch Singapore’s 1,000th SEA Games gold
Singapore's women's 4x100m freestyle relay team of (from left) Quah Ting Wen, Nur Marina Chan, Quah Jing Wen and Amanda Lim celebrating their historic gold medal at the Southeast Asian Games on May 6, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
06 May 2023 08:51PM (Updated: 06 May 2023 09:08PM)
PHNOM PENH: It was a historic night in the pool on Saturday (May 6) as the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team from Singapore clinched their country's 1,000th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games gold medal.

At the Morodok Techo National Aquatics Centre, the quartet of sisters Quah Ting Wen and Quah Jing Wen along with Nur Marina Chan and Amanda Lim combined to time 3:44.29 and reach the national milestone.

Singapore's women's 4x100m freestyle relay team of (from left, standing) Nur Marina Chan, Quah Ting Wen and Quah Jing Wen with Amanda Lim in the water, celebrate a gold medal at the Southeast Asian Games on May 6, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

There were four top-place finishes on the night for Singapore, and Jing Wen got the gold rush underway as she clocked 2:10.63 in the women’s 200m butterfly to retain her crown.

Thailand’s Kamonchanok Kwanmuang and Jinjutha Pholjamjumrus finished with silver and bronze.

Singapore's Quah Jing Wen in the women’s 200m butterfly finals at the Southeast Asian Games on May 6, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

In the men’s 100m freestyle, Jonathan Tan pipped defending champion Quah Zheng Wen to the wall as he took gold with a new personal best of 48.80s. Zheng Wen timed 48.99s for a personal best of his own.

But the Olympian would not be denied as he defended his 100m backstroke title later in the evening with a time of 55.22s.

Indonesia’s Farrel Armandio Tangkas was second, while Jerard Dominic Jacinto from the Philippines claimed bronze.

Singapore swimmer Quah Zheng Wen starting his 100m backstroke finals at the Southeast Asian Games on May 6, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

In the men’s 200m individual medley, Zachary Ian Tan clocked a personal best of 2:02.42 to clinch bronze, while Maximilian Ang timed 2:04.54 to finish 6th.

The event was won by defending champion Vietnam’s Nguyen Tran Hung, while Thai Dulyawat Kaewsriyong took silver.

There would be no gold for defending champion Letitia Sim in the 50m breaststroke as she was beaten by Thailand’s Jenjira Srisa-Ard, who took gold with a Games record.

Earlier in the day, ju-jitsu exponent Noah Lim won Singapore’s first gold of the Games after submitting Laos’ Jedidiah Slayman Phomsavath in under a minute at the men’s under-69kg finals.

There were also three bronzes earlier as Bryce Chong finished third in the men's aquathlon individual final, while the men’s indoor hockey team finished their Games campaign with a joint-bronze.

Lim’s ju-jitsu teammate Amirul Syafiq also clinched a joint-bronze in the men’s under-62kg event.

Catch the 32nd SEA Games Cambodia 2023 live with three dedicated channels on mewatch. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/seagames to catch all the action for free, or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: CNA/jo

