Swimming: Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team clinch Singapore’s 1,000th SEA Games gold

In the men’s 200m individual medley, Zachary Ian Tan clocked a personal best of 2:02.42 to clinch bronze, while Maximilian Ang timed 2:04.54 to finish 6th.

The event was won by defending champion Vietnam’s Nguyen Tran Hung, while Thai Dulyawat Kaewsriyong took silver.

There would be no gold for defending champion Letitia Sim in the 50m breaststroke as she was beaten by Thailand’s Jenjira Srisa-Ard, who took gold with a Games record.

Earlier in the day, ju-jitsu exponent Noah Lim won Singapore’s first gold of the Games after submitting Laos’ Jedidiah Slayman Phomsavath in under a minute at the men’s under-69kg finals.

There were also three bronzes earlier as Bryce Chong finished third in the men's aquathlon individual final, while the men’s indoor hockey team finished their Games campaign with a joint-bronze.

Lim’s ju-jitsu teammate Amirul Syafiq also clinched a joint-bronze in the men’s under-62kg event.

Catch the 32nd SEA Games Cambodia 2023 live with three dedicated channels on mewatch. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/seagames to catch all the action for free, or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.