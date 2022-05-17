SEA Games: Hat-trick of individual golds for Gan and Zheng Wen in the pool

HANOI: Singapore's swimmers snagged three gold medals on day four of competition on Tuesday (May 17), with Gan Ching Hwee and Quah Zheng Wen each winning their third individual gold medal at this year's SEA Games while breaststroker Maximillian Ang rewrote a Games record en route to his maiden individual gold.

Gan cruised to victory in the 400m freestyle, proving her dominance in the mid- and long-distance freestyle events, having earlier won the 200m and 800m. Her 400m gold was Singapore's first in the event since Joscelin Yeo won in 1995.

Thailand’s Kamonchanok Kwanmuang finished second, and Vietnam’s My Tien Vo Thi took bronze.

Singapore’s Ashley Lim narrowly missed out on fourth, but set a new personal best.

Quah Zheng Wen claimed his third individual gold of the Games when he took victory in the men’s 50m backstroke with a time of 25.83. Paul Le Nguyen settled for silver while I Gede Siman Sudartawa claimed bronze.

Quah’s compatriot Gabriel Koo finished fifth but registered a new personal best of 26.42.