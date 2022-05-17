SEA Games: Hat-trick of individual golds for Gan and Zheng Wen in the pool

HANOI: Singapore's swimmers snagged three gold medals on day four of competition on Tuesday (May 17), with Gan Ching Hwee and Quah Zheng Wen each winning their third individual gold medal at this year's SEA Games while breaststroker Maximillian Ang rewrote a Games record en route to his maiden individual gold.
Gan cruised to victory in the 400m freestyle, proving her dominance in the mid- and long-distance freestyle events, having earlier won the 200m and 800m. Her 400m gold was Singapore's first in the event since Joscelin Yeo won in 1995.
Thailand’s Kamonchanok Kwanmuang finished second, and Vietnam’s My Tien Vo Thi took bronze.
Singapore’s Ashley Lim narrowly missed out on fourth, but set a new personal best.
Quah Zheng Wen claimed his third individual gold of the Games when he took victory in the men’s 50m backstroke with a time of 25.83. Paul Le Nguyen settled for silver while I Gede Siman Sudartawa claimed bronze.
Quah’s compatriot Gabriel Koo finished fifth but registered a new personal best of 26.42.
In the 50m butterfly, Quah Ting Wen was pipped to gold by Thailand’s Jenjira Srisa-Ard. Ting Wen took silver, while her sister Jing Wen rounded up the top three.
The swim of the night came from Maximillian Ang who clocked a new Games record and won the men's 200m breaststroke title in a time of 2:11.93. It was also his first individual SEA Games gold.
The men's 4x200m freestyle relay lineup of Jonathan Tan, Glen Lim, Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen clocked a time of 7:21.49 to finish behind Malaysia and Vietnam, who set a new Games record.
This meant that Schooling ended his Games campaign with two gold and one bronze.
