Young swimmers shine as Singapore clinch three more SEA Games golds in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH: It was two 20-year-olds and a 21-year-old who led the charge for Singapore at the Morodok Techo Aquatics Centre on Sunday (May 7) as the swim team clinched three gold medals at the 32nd SEA Games.

This brings Singapore’s total in the pool to seven, after four on Saturday.

Jonathan Tan, 21, got the gold rush underway as he clinched gold in the men’s 50m freestyle with a time of 21.95s. Tan beat defending champion and compatriot Teong Tzen Wei, who took silver (22.50s).

Earlier in the day, Tan had met the Olympics "A" cut after setting a national record in the event’s heats.

His time of 21.91s was also a new SEA Games record and personal best. The Olympics "A" qualifying time is 21.96s.