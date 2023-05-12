'Everybody stepped up': Singapore's head swim coach Gary Tan praises team's SEA Games showing

PHNOM PENH: At a Southeast Asian (SEA) Games where Singapore's swimmers once again conquered the pool, it was not just the gold medals that pleased national head coach Gary Tan, but the performances of swimmers coming through the ranks.

Speaking to reporters on the final day of the competition at the 32nd SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tan pointed out how 13 swimmers who are under 21 years old finished with a medal.

"It's a good sign for us, especially going into the next couple of years ... with potentially a couple more retirements as well happening," said Tan.

"I think we are preparing for the future and this is something we need to keep working on."