Team Singapore's athletes have met expectations at SEA Games, athletics singled out for praise

SINGAPORE: Team Singapore's athletes have done well at the 31st SEA Games and met the expectations set for them, said Singapore Sports Institute (SSI) chief Su Chun Wei on Sunday (May 22).

Speaking at a wrap-up press conference for the regional meet, Dr Su said that Team Singapore can be "very proud" of their achievements at the Games.

"We have set ourselves expectations internally (for Team Singapore) that we hold ... We have achieved that at the first instance," he told reporters.

"We are proud of what they have achieved. We want Team Singapore to not be satisfied with whatever achievements, but to always aim to do better," he added.

As of Sunday, Team Singapore has a total haul of 47 gold, 44 silver, 70 bronze medals. A total of 61 out of the 161 medals were clinched by SEA Games debutants.

There were also five Games records, 12 national records and 34 personal best performances at the Games, said the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) in a press release.

"Gold medals, silver medals and bronze medals are all very important measures of success. And we'll continue to encourage and spur our Team Singapore on to bring back the medals. As a process, we believe they will and we have demonstrated we can," said Dr Su.

"But it is the stories behind each of these athletes' journey and their determination to excel that truly inspire us as one Team Singapore ... We need this inspiration to keep the passion and the determination going.

"So I want to say that success goes beyond the medals and more importantly, I hope that all Singaporeans can continue to rally behind and resonate with what Team Singapore personifies as values."