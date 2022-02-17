Singapore to send 330 athletes to SEA Games in Hanoi

SINGAPORE: Singapore is expected to send 330 athletes to the upcoming Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Vietnam this year, with former taekwondo athlete S Sinnathurai serving as chief de mission.

The 31st SEA Games will take place in Hanoi from May 12 to 23, with 526 events contested across 40 sports. It was originally scheduled for 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) selection committee met on Wednesday (Feb 16) to consider the nominations put forward by the national sports associations, it said in a news release.

“At a meeting chaired by the SNOC President, Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, the committee decided on the athletes who will represent Singapore at the Games,” it said.

“Athletes who have yet to meet the qualifying criteria have until early March to meet the selection criteria for the appeals committee to consider.”