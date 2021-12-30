Logo
Seamers secure victory for India in first test v S Africa
Cricket - First Test - South Africa v India - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Pretoria, South Africa - December 30, 2021 India's Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Marco Jansen REUTERS/Rogan Ward

30 Dec 2021 07:14PM (Updated: 30 Dec 2021 07:11PM)
PRETORIA : India seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami took three wickets each as the tourists bowled South Africa out for 191 to claim victory by 113 runs just after lunch on the fifth day of the first test at Centurion Park on Thursday.

South Africa had resumed on 94 for four chasing a venue record 305 for victory, but fell well short of their target on a spicy wicket that had plenty of assistance for the bowlers.

India achieved their victory despite the entire second day of the test being washed out due to rain and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The second test will be played in Johannesburg from Jan. 3-7, with the third set for Cape Town from Jan. 11-15. India are seeking a first ever test series win in South Africa.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

