Season far from over for treble-chasing Bayern, warns coach Kompany

MUNICH, Germany, April 19 : The season for treble-chasing Bayern Munich is far from over, coach Vincent Kompany said on Sunday after his team secured the Bundesliga title with four matches to go.

The Bavarians opened up a 15-point gap at the top of the league with a 4-2 victory over VfB Stuttgart but there were no usual beer showers or lengthy celebrations, with the team still in the running for two more trophies.

Bayern face Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday in the German Cup semi-final before travelling to Paris St Germain on April 28 for their Champions League semi-final first leg.

"The season is not over yet. There are still things to be won," said Kompany, who earned his second straight league title on Sunday. "PSG in the Champions League, the defending champions, it's probably the toughest challenge. But before that we have Leverkusen.

"I don't want to stop here. Now come the decisive weeks. We're looking forward to them, but we also know how difficult it will be. Our belief is there, and that's worth a lot in football."

Bayern last won the Champions League in 2020, the same year they reached their last German Cup final in Berlin.

With back-to-back German league titles in his two seasons in charge, Kompany, who took over from Thomas Tuchel in 2024, has quickly succeeded in reestablishing Bayern's domestic dominance after Leverkusen broke their stranglehold with an unbeaten domestic double in 2024.

Under Kompany they have set a number of records this season in the Bundesliga, including for the most goals scored in a campaign, but they are eager to taste European success once more, and add a seventh European Cup to their collection.

"We will have enough time to celebrate what we have achieved but now it is about what we can still achieve so we need that full focus," Kompany said.

"The players have to recover and prepare the game for Leverkusen. But you can have a glass of red wine in the evening and go to work tomorrow. That's what it will be like for us. We will celebrate but obviously not really today," he added.