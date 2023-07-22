Second gentleman Emhoff cheers on US World Cup team in New Zealand

AUCKLAND : U.S. second gentleman Doug Emhoff was on site in Auckland on Saturday to root for the United States soccer team, as they kicked off their bid for a third consecutive Women's World Cup title with a 3-0 win over Vietnam.

Emhoff, the husband of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, led the presidential delegation to this week's opening ceremony in New Zealand and on Saturday mingled with fans at a tavern before the match at Eden Park.

"I cannot tell you, on behalf of the administration, how proud we are of this team, how proud we are of our country," said Emhoff. "Don’t tell me our country is divided. Our country is united. We’re united behind our United States Women’s Team."

It marked a stark departure from the tournament four years ago, when U.S. forward Megan Rapinoe found herself at odds with Republican then-President Donald Trump after she dismissed the idea of visiting the White House if her team were to win.

Rapinoe and her team mates went on to win the 2019 tournament.

On Saturday, President Joe Biden and former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama sent tweets supporting the team, whose pay equity fight launched in 2019 against their own federation earned the support of several Democratic politicians.

Hoisting a beer and a flag that read "3 PEAT AFTER ME," Emhoff said he was proud of the team "not only (for) what they do on the field but all the things they’ve done off the field to support equity in this world."

The United States play the Netherlands on Thursday in their second group-stage match in Wellington.