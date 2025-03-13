Dortmund beat Lille to reach Champions League quarters again

LILLE, France : Borussia Dortmund reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the second year in a row as second-half goals by Emre Can and Maximilian Beier gave them a 2-1 win at Lille for a 3-2 aggregate victory on Wednesday.

Can scored from the penalty spot to cancel out Jonathan David's early opener before Beier scored the winner as the German side, who finished runners-up last season, wrapped up a deserved victory.

They will face Barcelona for a place in the semi-finals.

It was a cruel end for Lille, who had qualified directly from the league phase by finishing in the top eight, thanks to notable victories over Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

