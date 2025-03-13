Logo
Sport

Dortmund beat Lille to reach Champions League quarters again
Dortmund beat Lille to reach Champions League quarters again

Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Lille v Borussia Dortmund - Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - March 12, 2025 Borussia Dortmund's Emre Can celebrates their second goal scored by Maximilian Beier REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Lille v Borussia Dortmund - Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - March 12, 2025 Borussia Dortmund's Maximilian Beier celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Lille v Borussia Dortmund - Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - March 12, 2025 Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy in action with Lille's Thomas Meunier REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Lille v Borussia Dortmund - Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - March 12, 2025 Lille's Alexsandro reacts after Borussia Dortmund missed a chance to score REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Lille v Borussia Dortmund - Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - March 12, 2025 Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy in action with Lille's Thomas Meunier REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
13 Mar 2025 03:52AM
LILLE, France : Borussia Dortmund reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the second year in a row as second-half goals by Emre Can and Maximilian Beier gave them a 2-1 win at Lille for a 3-2 aggregate victory on Wednesday.

Can scored from the penalty spot to cancel out Jonathan David's early opener before Beier scored the winner as the German side, who finished runners-up last season, wrapped up a deserved victory.

They will face Barcelona for a place in the semi-finals.

It was a cruel end for Lille, who had qualified directly from the league phase by finishing in the top eight, thanks to notable victories over Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters
