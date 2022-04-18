Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Second-half goals help Flamengo to 3-1 win over Sao Paulo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Second-half goals help Flamengo to 3-1 win over Sao Paulo

Second-half goals help Flamengo to 3-1 win over Sao Paulo
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Sao Paulo - Estadio do Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - April 17, 2022 Sao Paulo's Andre Anderson in action with Flamengo's Joao Gomes REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro
Second-half goals help Flamengo to 3-1 win over Sao Paulo
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Sao Paulo - Estadio do Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - April 17, 2022 Sao Paulo's Igor Gomes in action with Flamengo's Giorgian de Arrascaeta REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro
Second-half goals help Flamengo to 3-1 win over Sao Paulo
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Sao Paulo - Estadio do Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - April 17, 2022 Flamengo's Maurico Isla celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro
Second-half goals help Flamengo to 3-1 win over Sao Paulo
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Sao Paulo - Estadio do Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - April 17, 2022 Sao Paulo's Jonathan Calleri in action with Flamengo's Thiago Maia REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro
18 Apr 2022 05:17AM (Updated: 18 Apr 2022 05:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

RIO DE JANEIRO : Flamengo scored twice in the second half to beat visiting Sao Paulo 3-1 in Serie A on Sunday and derail the winning start of their former coach Rogerio Ceni.

Ceni was in charge at the Maracana when Flamengo won the title in 2020 and Sunday’s defeat came a week after his side kicked off the league season with a 4-0 win at home to Athletico Paranaense.

Sunday's result means only one of the 16 teams who have played twice this season have so far have garnered full points.

Corinthians lead the table with six points from two games, although Ceara and reigning champions Atletico Mineiro could join them if they win their second game later on Sunday.

Gabriel Barbosa put the home side ahead after 25 minutes with an angled finish only for Jonathan Calleri to equalise 16 minutes later with a header from a cross by former Flamengo player Rafinha.

Mauricio Isla put Flamengo back in front after cutting in from the right midway through the second half and Giorgian de Arrascaeta sealed all three points three minutes later with a glancing header.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us