Second Pakistan v New Zealand test moved from Multan to Karachi
Sport

24 Dec 2022 08:43PM (Updated: 24 Dec 2022 08:43PM)
The second test between Pakistan and New Zealand next month has been moved from Multan to Karachi due to "deteriorating" weather conditions, the Pakistan cricket board (PCB) said on Saturday.

The board said that the poor conditions, which have already disrupted flight operations, could potentially result in the loss of playing hours.

The change in schedule means the whole series, which includes two tests and three one-day internationals, will now be held in Karachi. The first test is set to begin on Monday.

The second test will begin on Jan. 2 after that contest and the three ODIs were brought forward by a day, the statement added.

Source: Reuters

