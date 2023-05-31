Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Second seed Sabalenka tames qualifier Shymanovich to advance
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Second seed Sabalenka tames qualifier Shymanovich to advance

Second seed Sabalenka tames qualifier Shymanovich to advance
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 31, 2023 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her second round match against Belarus' Iryna Shymanovich REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Second seed Sabalenka tames qualifier Shymanovich to advance
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 31, 2023 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after winning her second round match against Belarus' Iryna Shymanovich REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Second seed Sabalenka tames qualifier Shymanovich to advance
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 31, 2023 Belarus' Iryna Shymanovich in action during her second round match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Second seed Sabalenka tames qualifier Shymanovich to advance
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 31, 2023 Belarus' Iryna Shymanovich in action during her second round match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
31 May 2023 11:33PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : World number two Aryna Sabalenka fought off a determined challenge from fellow Belarusian Iryna Shymanovich on Wednesday to move into the French Open third round with a 7-5 6-2 victory as she eyes the world number one spot.

The 25-year-old, who will take over top spot from Poland's Iga Swiatek with victory at the Paris Grand Slam, did not have an easy start with qualifier Shymanovich, ranked 214th, matching her power with every groundstroke.

Shymanovich started moving her opponent around, playing the angles and forcing her to the net with audacious drop shots as she tried to stop Sabalenka imposing her own rhythm on the match.

The second seed wasted two set points at 6-5 but bagged the set on her third opportunity, chasing down yet another drop shot from her opponent.

She took a two-game lead at the start of the second set but had to fight tooth and nail for every single point before sealing victory on her second match point.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.