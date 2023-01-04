Logo
Second-string Real Madrid scrape 1-0 Cup win at fourth-tier Cacereno
04 Jan 2023 06:13AM (Updated: 04 Jan 2023 06:13AM)

04 Jan 2023 06:13AM (Updated: 04 Jan 2023 06:13AM)
A second-string Real Madrid side edged fourth-tier CP Cacereno 1-0 in the Copa del Rey last 32 with a late goal from Rodrygo as they bid for their first triumph in the competition since 2014.

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti made nine changes to the team that won 2-0 at Real Valladolid on Friday, resting several key players including Karim Benzema and Vinícius Jr.

Real went into the break locked at 0-0 versus Cacereno, with a crowded stadium seeing little action in the opening period.

It took 69 minutes for Real to break the deadlock when Rodrygo eluded the Cacereno defence to get into the box where he elegantly placed his shot into the top-right corner.

The Santos youth product celebrated by honouring the late Pele, replicating his iconic punch in the air.

Cacereno mounted a late push to get an equaliser, but Real went into defensive mode and ran down the clock.

Source: Reuters

