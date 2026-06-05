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Second-string Spain held by Iraq in low-key World Cup send-off
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Second-string Spain held by Iraq in low-key World Cup send-off

Second-string Spain held by Iraq in low-key World Cup send-off
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Spain v Iraq - Riazor stadium, A Coruna, Spain - June 4, 2026 Spain's Yeremy Pino in action with Iraq's Mustafa Saadoon REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Second-string Spain held by Iraq in low-key World Cup send-off
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Spain v Iraq - Riazor stadium, A Coruna, Spain - June 4, 2026 Iraq's Ahmed Yahya Mhmood Al Hajjaj in action with Spain's Pedro Porro REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Second-string Spain held by Iraq in low-key World Cup send-off
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Spain v Iraq - Riazor stadium, A Coruna, Spain - June 4, 2026 Spain's Dani Olmo in action with Iraq's Zaid Ismael Khaleel Al Dulaimi REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Second-string Spain held by Iraq in low-key World Cup send-off
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Spain v Iraq - Riazor stadium, A Coruna, Spain - June 4, 2026 Spain's Gavi in action REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
05 Jun 2026 05:17AM (Updated: 05 Jun 2026 05:19AM)
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June 4 : European champions Spain were held to a 1-1 draw by Iraq in a World Cup warm-up in A Coruna on Thursday, with manager Luis de la Fuente resting several key players before their final friendly against Peru in Puebla, Mexico, on Monday.

De la Fuente left out Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, David Raya, Victor Munoz, Marc Cucurella, Pedri, Fabian Ruiz, Martin Zubimendi, Rodri and Mikel Oyarzabal because of fitness concerns, leaving Spain with a heavily rotated starting line-up.

The result was a subdued send-off for Spain on home soil before they travel to North America on Friday. They will begin their World Cup campaign in Group H against Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Spain struggled to break down an organised Iraq side whose compact low block denied the hosts the rhythm that carried them to the 2024 European Championship title in Germany.

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The hosts took the lead in the 16th minute in a quick counter attack, with Ferran Torres bursting through the middle from midfield into the box before firing past the goalkeeper.

Iraq equalised through Merchas Doski in the 27th minute with a superb left-footed strike from a difficult angle on the left edge of the box, the ball arcing over Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who was slightly off his line, and dropping into the net.

Torres struck the crossbar in the 40th minute, but Spain found clear openings hard to come by against disciplined opponents who will play only their second World Cup in Group I with France, Senegal and Norway.

Source: Reuters
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