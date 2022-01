KYIV : Another Ukrainian biathlon coach, Igor Yashchenko, has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Beijing for the Winter Olympics, the Ukrainian biathlon federation said late on Saturday.

On Friday, the chief men's biathlon coach, Yuraj Sanitra, went into self-isolation after a positive coronavirus test.

The Ukrainian Olympic team, including 45 athletes, travelled to Beijing on Jan. 23.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Frances Kerry)