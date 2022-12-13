Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Seidl moves from McLaren F1 to Sauber after Vasseur exit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Seidl moves from McLaren F1 to Sauber after Vasseur exit

Seidl moves from McLaren F1 to Sauber after Vasseur exit

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia - April 9, 2022 McLaren Team Principal Andreas Seidl attends a news conference before qualifying REUTERS/Martin Keep

13 Dec 2022 06:39PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2022 06:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : McLaren appointed Andrea Stella as their Formula One team principal on Tuesday in place of Andreas Seidl after the German joined Swiss-based Sauber as replacement for Ferrari-bound Frederic Vasseur.

Sauber run the Alfa Romeo team, which will become the factory Audi outfit in 2026.

The extraordinary merry-go-round of team bosses was kicked off in November when Mattia Binotto handed in his resignation as Ferrari principal. Williams are also looking for someone new after announcing on Monday the departure of Jost Capito.

Italian Stella, a former performance engineer for Michael Schumacher and Kimi Raikkonen at Ferrari, was promoted from an executive director role at McLaren Racing.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.