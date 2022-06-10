Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Semenya sixth in African 5000m, well off worlds qualifying time
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Semenya sixth in African 5000m, well off worlds qualifying time

Semenya sixth in African 5000m, well off worlds qualifying time
South Africa's Caster Semenya (Photo: AFP/Fabien Dubessay)
Semenya sixth in African 5000m, well off worlds qualifying time
Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala (L) poses with South Africa's Akani Simbine (R) (Photo: AFP/Fabien Dubessay)
10 Jun 2022 01:19AM (Updated: 10 Jun 2022 01:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAINT PIERRE: South Africa's double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya finished just sixth in the 5,000m at the African championships on Thursday (Jun 9), missing the qualifying time for next month's world champs in Eugene.

In her first international race for South Africa since the 2018 Commonwealth Games where she won the 800 and 1500m, Semenya clocked 16min 03.24sec, well off the 15:10.00 mark required for selection for the Eugene worlds.

Semenya has just five weeks before the July 15-24 worlds in which to try to get the qualifying time. Her personal best is 15:31.50, set in April this year.

Kenya's Beatrice Chebet won the race in the Cote d'Or National Sports Complex in St Pierre, Mauritius, in 15:00.82 ahead of Belayneh Azale of Ethiopia.

Semenya, a three-time world champion over 800m, was forced to make the switch from her favoured distance to the longer event due to gender eligibility rules that required her to take testosterone-reducing drugs to compete in races between 400m to a mile.

World Athletics bar women athletes with high testosterone levels from competing in shorter races because the governing body says the hormone increases muscle mass and oxygen uptake.

Semenya, who became a world champion at 18 years of age in Berlin in 2009, has made several unsuccessful legal attempts to overturn the ruling.

In a bid to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, she even dropped down to the 200m, but was unsuccessful in her attempts to qualify.

Elsewhere on the Mauritius track, Ferdinand Omanyala was crowned the new African men's 100m champion, beating defending champion Akani Simbine of South Africa in a photo-finish.

Already the African record holder with a time of 9.85 seconds set in Nairobi in May, Omanyala clocked 9.93sec to land Kenya's first African 100m title in 32 years.

Simbine was three hundredths of a second behind Omanyala for the second time this year.

"The African record holder is now the African champion. Thanks to my team," Omanyala tweeted after the race.

Source: AFP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us