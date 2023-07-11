Logo
Semenya wins appeal over human rights violations
Sport

Semenya wins appeal over human rights violations

Semenya wins appeal over human rights violations

South Africa's Caster Semenya in action during the heat at the World Athletics Championships, at Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, US. (File photo: REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel)

11 Jul 2023 04:27PM (Updated: 11 Jul 2023 05:33PM)
Caster Semenya, a double Olympic 800m champion, won her appeal on Tuesday (Jul 11) to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge whether her rights had been infringed in terms of requiring women with natural high testosterone to reduce those levels through medication.

The South African, 32, approached the France-based court in February, 2021 after losing appeals to CAS, sport's highest court, and another plea to the Swiss Federal Tribunal (SFT) in a long-running legal battle against the regulations.

Source: Reuters/px

