Logo
Logo

Sport

Semenyo strikes as Man City beat Chelsea 1-0 to win FA Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Semenyo strikes as Man City beat Chelsea 1-0 to win FA Cup

Semenyo strikes as Man City beat Chelsea 1-0 to win FA Cup
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Final - Chelsea v Manchester City - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - May 16, 2026 Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo in action with Chelsea's Marc Cucurella Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Semenyo strikes as Man City beat Chelsea 1-0 to win FA Cup
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Final - Chelsea v Manchester City - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - May 16, 2026 Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Semenyo strikes as Man City beat Chelsea 1-0 to win FA Cup
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Final - Chelsea v Manchester City - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - May 16, 2026 Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
17 May 2026 12:10AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON, May 16 : Manchester City won the FA Cup on Saturday, beating Chelsea 1-0 in the final with a deftly finished 72nd-minute goal from Antoine Semenyo to complete an English cup double.

Ghana's Semenyo turned and back-heeled the ball past Robert Sanchez in the Chelsea goal from an Erland Haaland cross.

The goal sparked what had been a cautious game into life with both sides having chances in the last 20 minutes, Rayan Cherki forcing a fine save from Sanchez and team mate Matheus Nunes hitting the post.

It was City's eighth FA Cup triumph and followed victory in the League Cup in March.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement