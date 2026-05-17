Semenyo strikes as Man City beat Chelsea 1-0 to win FA Cup

LONDON, May 16 : Manchester City won the FA Cup on Saturday, beating Chelsea 1-0 in the final with a deftly finished 72nd-minute goal from Antoine Semenyo to complete an English cup double.

Ghana's Semenyo turned and back-heeled the ball past Robert Sanchez in the Chelsea goal from an Erland Haaland cross.

The goal sparked what had been a cautious game into life with both sides having chances in the last 20 minutes, Rayan Cherki forcing a fine save from Sanchez and team mate Matheus Nunes hitting the post.

It was City's eighth FA Cup triumph and followed victory in the League Cup in March.