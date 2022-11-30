Logo
Senegal captain wears special armband in Diop's memory
Senegal captain wears special armband in Diop's memory

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Ecuador v Senegal - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 29, 2022 Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly in action with Ecuador's Enner Valencia REUTERS/Issei Kato

30 Nov 2022 12:04AM (Updated: 30 Nov 2022 12:15AM)
DOHA: Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly wore a special armband in memory of former international Papa Bouba Diop, who died exactly two years ago, in his team's decisive Group A game against Ecuador at the World Cup on Tuesday.

Diop, who died at the age of 42, scored the goal that helped Senegal beat France 1-0 in the opening game of the 2022 World Cup, where the African side reached the quarter-final.

Koulibaly's armband has "19" on it - Diop's shirt number with Senegal.

With three goals, Diop, who won 62 caps, is Senegal's top scorer in World Cup finals.

Watch all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ LIVE on meWATCH. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for details.
Source: Reuters

