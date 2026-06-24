Senegal keeper Mendy out of World Cup clash with Iraq due to knee injury

June 24 : A knee injury sustained during Monday's loss to Norway has ruled out Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy from Friday's World Cup match against Iraq, his national team said on Wednesday.

Mendy suffered the injury while trying to make a save, and he left the field in the 63rd minute with Norway leading 3-1. Norway won 3-2 after Ismaila Sarr scored his second goal in added time.

Media reports said Mendy, 34, had suffered a ligament issue.

"Further medical examinations are underway to precisely assess the nature of his injury and determine the course of his participation in the competition," the Senegal team posted on X.

Senegal and Iraq are both coming off two losses going into their final Group I game in Toronto.