Senegal reach 1ast eight as Mane scores but suffers head injury
Senegal reach last eight as Mane scores but suffers head injury

Senegal reach last eight as Mane scores but suffers head injury
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16 - Senegal v Cape Verde - Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam, Cameroon - January 25, 2022 Senegal's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Senegal reach last eight as Mane scores but suffers head injury
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16 - Senegal v Cape Verde - Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam, Cameroon - January 25, 2022 Senegal fans celebrate after the match REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Senegal reach last eight as Mane scores but suffers head injury
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16 - Senegal v Cape Verde - Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam, Cameroon - January 25, 2022 Senegal coach Aliou Cisse with players after the match REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Senegal reach last eight as Mane scores but suffers head injury
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16 - Senegal v Cape Verde - Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam, Cameroon - January 25, 2022 Senegal's Abdou Diallo celebrates with teammates after the match REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
26 Jan 2022 02:17AM (Updated: 26 Jan 2022 02:31AM)
Senegal's Sadio Mane scored but then went off with a head injury as they beat nine-man Cape Verde Islands 2-0 in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations at the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam on Tuesday.

Mane fired home from a set-piece after 62 minutes but had been hurt earlier in a nasty clash of heads with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who was sent off for the incident.

Liverpool forward Mane then left the field shortly afterwards complaining of a headache and could be a doubt for the quarter-final in Limbe on Sunday.

Substitute Bamba Dieng scored the second goal deep in stoppage time against a gallant Cape Verde side, who also had Patrick Andrade sent off after 20 minutes.

Source: Reuters

