Senegal ready to face Belgium in 'new competition' after difficult group stage

SEATTLE, June 30 : Senegal coach Pape Bouna ​Thiaw said his side can put their World Cup group-stage troubles behind them when they take on Belgium in the round of 32 on Wednesday, telling reporters that the knockout phase represents an entirely new competition.

Senegal lost their first two games, conceding six goals against France and Norway before a 5-0 thrashing of Iraq helped them squeak through as the eighth-best third-placed team, just above Iran on goal difference.

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia, though, was clear about the threat Senegal posed, describing them earlier on Tuesday as the best third-placed squad to qualify.

Thiaw accepted Senegal had not started the tournament well against strong opposition, but said his players would not be fazed going into the clash with Belgium.

"We needed to win the game against Iraq and now we are qualified," he said. "It's a new competition that's going to start and we are determined to win this game.

"It's a different competition starting tomorrow and it's not because you finish top of your group that you are not going to be knocked out," Thiaw added, citing the Netherlands' defeat by Morocco on penalties on Monday.

Senegal had chances to take the lead against France before they were eventually blown away in a 3-1 defeat and it was ultimately mistakes that cost them in their 3-2 loss to Norway.

Thiaw, though, chalked up the results to isolated problems rather than anything deeper and said his side had worked on them before the Belgium game.

"The goals that we did concede, it was linked to a lot of individual errors ... when you come up against France and Norway, you cannot afford to be making those mistakes," he said.

Senegal will be without first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who was injured in the loss to Norway and had temporarily returned to his Saudi club Al-Ahli. He was replaced by Mory Diaw for the Iraq game.

"Edouard Mendy (went) back to his club ... he's going to get back with us tonight," Thiaw said. "He will be with us tomorrow, even if he won't be fit to play.

"We are happy to see him and we hope that he can be with us for the rest of the competition."