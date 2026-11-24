LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov 24 : Senegal were reinstated as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations winners on Tuesday after sport's highest court upheld their appeal against being stripped of the title, ruling that the referee's decision to resume the match was covered by the "field of play" doctrine.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) panel set aside the Confederation of African Football's Appeal Board decision that had forfeited Senegal's 1-0 extra-time win and awarded Morocco a 3-0 result.

The panel found that "the referee did not commit any error of law", CAS Secretary General Matthieu Reeb said.

CAS confirmed the result of the January 18 final in Rabat as 1-0 to Senegal.

"Again and Always African Champions," the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) posted on Instagram.

Senegal walked off for 14 minutes after a penalty was awarded against them late in regulation time. Players returned to the pitch before the match resumed, Morocco missed the spot kick, and Pape Gueye scored the winner in extra time.

CAS said the referee's decision to resume play fell within his sole authority, and that the effects of that decision were limited to the pitch.

Morocco's federation had argued that the referee's decision fell outside the field of play doctrine and that the walk-off breached Articles 82 and 84 of the Cup of Nations regulations.

ARTICLES DID NOT APPLY

Those Articles apply only when a referee calls off a match permanently, the panel said, so did not apply here.

The panel acknowledged the referee made his decision under extreme tension but said that did not justify calling it "arbitrary."

The panel also noted that the Confederation of African Football had already sanctioned the FSF, coach Pape Thiaw and players Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr in separate disciplinary proceedings.

The panel was chaired by French sports law expert Gerald Simon, with assistance from Italian international law professor Luigi Fumagalli and Ulrich Haas, a Hamburg-based attorney and professor of law at the University of Zurich.

The ruling was unanimous.

"There could only be one winner in this final, just as there could only be one winner in this legal process," Reeb told reporters. "The law has spoken. I think we simply have to accept the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"The team's temporary withdrawal from the field was not followed by the abandonment of the match. If the referee had blown the final whistle, he could have done so, and perhaps things would have turned out differently. The CAS arbitrators considered that the referee was within his rights," he added.

FSF lawyer Sidy Diagne said the ruling was a great victory for the country and maintained the integrity of the sport.

"We could not allow the honour of Senegal, the Senegalese nation and its entire people to be trampled on like that under the pretext of legal proceedings that called into question the very essence of the sport, which is football. For us, this is a tremendous victory," he added.

CAS said the full grounds were issued to the parties on Tuesday and that the award will be published in due course unless confidentiality is requested.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson, additional reporting by Diadie Ba; editing by Ken Ferris and Ed Osmond)