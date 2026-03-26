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Senegal soccer boss vows 'crusade' against decision to strip country's African Cup title
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Senegal soccer boss vows 'crusade' against decision to strip country's African Cup title

Senegal soccer boss vows 'crusade' against decision to strip country's African Cup title

Soccer Football - Senegal lawyers give press conference on AFCON appeal case - The Court of Arbitration for Sport, Paris, France - March 26, 2026 Abdoulaye Fall, president of Senegalese football federation during the press conference REUTERS/Abdul Saboor

26 Mar 2026 05:43PM (Updated: 26 Mar 2026 05:44PM)
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PARIS, March 26 : The head of Senegal's soccer governing body vowed on Thursday to mount a "crusade" against a decision by the appeal board of the Confederation of African Football to strip the country's African Cup of Nations title for walking off the pitch at the final.

"In the face of this administrative robbery, the FSF refuses fatality. We will fight a moral and legal crusade," Abdoulaye Fall, president of the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF), told a press conference.

The FSF lodged an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Wednesday against the decision to overturn the final's result.

Senegal were ruled to have forfeited the game in Rabat on January 18 because they walked off the pitch in protest at a potentially decisive penalty awarded to opponents Morocco.

Source: Reuters
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