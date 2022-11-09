Senegal sweating on Mane's fitness forward suffers leg injury

Senegal forward Sadio Mane has sustained an injury to his right fibula and will miss Bayern Munich's last league game before the World Cup, his club said on Wednesday, leaving his participation at the tournament in doubt.

Mane had to leave the pitch 20 minutes into Bayern's crushing 6-1 win over Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Tuesday and has been ruled out of Saturday's trip to Schalke 04.

Bayern added Mane will undergo further tests to determine the extent of the injury.

"Further examinations will follow in the coming days, and FC Bayern is also in contact with the medical staff of the Senegalese Football Association," the club said in a statement.

Reigning African Footballer of the Year Mane, 30, is a key player for Senegal, who will face the Netherlands in their Group A opener on Nov. 21. They will also take on Ecuador and hosts Qatar in Group A.

Mane scored the winning spot kick for Senegal as they beat Egypt on penalties to earn their first Africa Cup of Nations final in February.

Senegal manager Aliou Cisse is due to announce his World Cup squad on Friday.