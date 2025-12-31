TANGIER, ‌Morocco, Dec 30 : Ten-man Senegal overcame a gallant Benin 3-0 on Tuesday to finish top of Group D at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco.

Central defender Abdoulaye Seck put Senegal ahead at halftime, and Habib Diallo and substitute Cherif Ndiaye scored after the break.

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off for a clumsy tackle with around 20 minutes left, however, ‌and will be suspended going into the knockout stages.

Senegal ‌finished with seven points, ahead of the Democratic Republic of Congo, who beat Botswana 3-0 in Rabat, on goal difference.

Senegal must now wait to find out the identity of their last-16 opponents who will be either Burkina Faso or Sudan in Tangier on Saturday while Benin, who advance as one of the best third-placed finishers, head ‍to Agadir to face Egypt on Monday.

There was a lengthy VAR check before Seck’s 38th-minute goal was validated, but television replays showed the ball had come off Seck’s elbow rather than his head.

Sadio Mane set up the second for Diallo in the 63rd minute, taking ​on the Benin defence down the ‌left flank before pulling the ball back for Diallo to sweep home.

Koulibaly was sent off seven minutes later after catching Benin’s Aiyegun Tosin on ​the back of his heel with a late challenge. Rwandan referee Samuel Uwikunda took several ⁠minutes and watched multiple replays on the ‌sideline screen before making the decision to dismiss the Senegal skipper.

Even with the ​numerical disadvantage, however, Senegal were stronger and 17-year-old substitute Ibrahima Mbaye forced a penalty as he broke away, only to be clipped by ‍Rachid Moumouni. Ndiaye, who had only just come on to the pitch, fired home the ⁠spot-kick to make it 3-0.

Benin’s best chance came from a free kick in the last five ​minutes which Junior Olaitan struck ‌on target, but Edouard Mendy made a flying save.