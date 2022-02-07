Senegalese pack streets to welcome victorious Cup of Nations team

DAKAR: Tens of thousands of jubilant fans packed the streets of Senegal's capital Dakar on Monday (Feb 7) to welcome the national squad home after its Africa Cup of Nations win.

Led by Liverpool star Sadio Mane, Senegal overcame Mohamed Salah's Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shootout in Sunday's final in Cameroon. The game had finished goalless after extra time.

The victory marked Senegal's first in the tournament, and sparked celebrations across the West African country's capital on Sunday evening.

President Macky Sall declared a public holiday to celebrate the victory.