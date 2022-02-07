Logo
Senegalese pack streets to welcome victorious Cup of Nations team
Fans crowd the roads around Dakar airport waiting for the Senegal team to return in triumph. (Photo: AFP/John Wessels)

07 Feb 2022 11:50PM (Updated: 07 Feb 2022 11:50PM)
DAKAR: Tens of thousands of jubilant fans packed the streets of Senegal's capital Dakar on Monday (Feb 7) to welcome the national squad home after its Africa Cup of Nations win.

Led by Liverpool star Sadio Mane, Senegal overcame Mohamed Salah's Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shootout in Sunday's final in Cameroon. The game had finished goalless after extra time.

The victory marked Senegal's first in the tournament, and sparked celebrations across the West African country's capital on Sunday evening.

President Macky Sall declared a public holiday to celebrate the victory.

A lone Senegal supporter celebrates away from the roadside crowds near Dakar airport. (Photo: AFP/John Wessels)

On Monday, tens of thousands of lively supporters gathered near an airport in Dakar to welcome the Senegalese squad home.

Large crowds of supporters also gathered in other parts of the city, singing songs and waving flags.

Sall is expected to be at the airport to greet the team, who are then due parade through city.

Source: AFP/kg

