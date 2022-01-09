Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Senegal's Koulibaly tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Cup of Nations opener
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Senegal's Koulibaly tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Cup of Nations opener

Senegal's Koulibaly tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Cup of Nations opener

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Torino - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - October 17, 2021 Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

09 Jan 2022 02:54AM (Updated: 09 Jan 2022 02:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Napoli centre back Kalidou Koulibaly has tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, the Serie A club said on Saturday.

Senegal open their campaign in a Group B clash against Zimbabwe on Monday.

"Kalidou Koulibaly has tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Senegal. The defender, who is vaccinated and asymptomatic, is now in self-isolation as per protocol," Napoli said in a statement.

Senegal were scheduled to depart Dakar on Wednesday but the trip was delayed for re-testing of the squad after positive cases for midfielders Pape Matar Sarr and Nampalys Mendy and striker Mame Baba Thiam.

Senegal Football Federation general secretary Victor Seh Cisse later said a further six staff members had also tested positive.

On Thursday, Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and team mate Mario Lemina returned positive results when tested on arrival at Yaounde's airport, putting their participation in the tournament in doubt.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us