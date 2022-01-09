Senegal's Koulibaly tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Cup of Nations opener

Napoli centre back Kalidou Koulibaly has tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, the Serie A club said on Saturday.

Senegal open their campaign in a Group B clash against Zimbabwe on Monday.

"Kalidou Koulibaly has tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Senegal. The defender, who is vaccinated and asymptomatic, is now in self-isolation as per protocol," Napoli said in a statement.

Senegal were scheduled to depart Dakar on Wednesday but the trip was delayed for re-testing of the squad after positive cases for midfielders Pape Matar Sarr and Nampalys Mendy and striker Mame Baba Thiam.

Senegal Football Federation general secretary Victor Seh Cisse later said a further six staff members had also tested positive.

On Thursday, Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and team mate Mario Lemina returned positive results when tested on arrival at Yaounde's airport, putting their participation in the tournament in doubt.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)