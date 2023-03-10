Logo
Senior Ferrari engineer Sanchez leaves F1 team: Reports
Sport

10 Mar 2023 05:03AM (Updated: 10 Mar 2023 05:15AM)
Senior Ferrari Formula One engineer and aerodynamics expert David Sanchez has left the team after a decade at Maranello, Italian media reported on Thursday.

Ferrari, runners-up to Red Bull in 2022, would not comment on the reports.

The Gazzetta dello Sport said the Frenchman, who was the team's Head of Vehicle Concept, had left after a disappointing start to the season in Bahrain.

The sport's oldest and most successful team are under the new management of French boss Fred Vasseur following the departure of former principal Mattia Binotto at the end of the 2022 season.

Sanchez arrived at the Italian team in 2012 from McLaren, who now have former Ferrari engineer Andrea Stella as their new principal, and became chief aerodynamicist in 2016.

The Gazzetta said Sanchez would start a period of "gardening leave" and was expected to be replaced via an internal promotion.

Source: Reuters

