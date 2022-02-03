Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Serbia president praises Djokovic's 'great fight' in Australia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Serbia president praises Djokovic's 'great fight' in Australia

Serbia president praises Djokovic's 'great fight' in Australia

FILE PHOTO: Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic arrives at Nikola Tesla Airport, after the Australian Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa to play in the Australian Open, in Belgrade, Serbia January 17, 2022. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

03 Feb 2022 06:51PM (Updated: 03 Feb 2022 06:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BELGRADE : Serbia's president on Thursday praised tennis star Novak Djokovic's "great fight" over his bid to play at the Australia Open despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

An Australian Federal Court last month decided to cancel the world number one's visa after days of wrangling over the country's COVID-19 entry rules, forcing him to miss the Grand Slam tournament and return to Serbia.

"Thank you for the great fight you fought in Australia," Aleksandar Vucic told Djokovic during a meeting in Belgrade.

Vucic, a populist who is bidding for re-election in April, said he spoke with Djokovic as soon as he heard about the problems in Australia and told him to come home.

"And then I saw how ... he was ready to fight not only for himself, but for his country," Vucic said.

Djokovic, who previously refused to speak about the events in Australia, told Vucic he was grateful for the support, adding he that he will address the public within seven to 10 days.

"You have stood behind me and placed yourself in a compromised political position in international relations, and I am ... extremely grateful. I will remember that," Djokovic said.

Djokovic's treatment has been described as "scandalous" by the government in Belgrade and has soured relations between Serbia and Australia.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us